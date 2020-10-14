Mirzapur’s Harshita Gaur On Ali Fazal: “Motivating & Encouraging, Be It On Sets Or In Real Life”

Harshita Shekhar Gaur who’s super thrilled with the views and feedback the trailer of Mirzapur 2 is receiving, spoke about her offline bond with her on-screen brother Ali Fazal. The trailer of the much-awaited show Mirzapur season 2 is out, launched at a virtual press conference. Harshita, who plays Dimpy, Guddu Bhaiya’s (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Bhaiya’s (Vikrant Massey), sister in the crime thriller Mirzapur revealed that the on-screen brother-sister duo have actually developed a sibling bond in real life as well.

Speaking about their real & reel life connection, Harshita said, “Ali has always been motivating and encouraging, be it on sets or in real life. He’s super fun, hardworking and someone you’d love to be around. On sets he would always pull my leg on things and almost read my mind. We are both Librans and share that Libran Connection. We are actually quite thick and share a thick bond.”

Ali Fazal had once commented on Harshitas instagram post where she is injured and battered, a picture from an action sequence. Ali commented on the post saying “Man every time I would see you like that, it broke my heart. It’s so weird , knowing fully well it’s only make up!! Like full bhai ka khoon khaulne wala vibes …love you sis.. this season is yours baby !! can’t wait to see you rock this new side of yours”

Harshita Gaur will be seen reprising the role of Dimpy Pandit in the series starring Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Dugal. Mirzapur season 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

