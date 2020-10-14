Nothing is certain in the Bigg Boss house, especially when it comes to relationships. Enemies turn into friends in the blink of an eye, with one such instance being of particular interest to curious viewers of the show. Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla have had a tumultuous history of battling it out on social media before entering as Seniors in the Bigg Boss 14, where viewers have watched them become quite close off late.

Advertisement

In a casual conversation with starlet Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla teased her by saying “Aap ko laga mein aapse dosti kar raha hoon yahan pe? Mein bahar ja ke aapka dost rahunga? Saath mein ghumenge? baatein karenge? phone pe baat karenge? Cute toh hain aap! ”

Advertisement

The banter continued as the duo discussed their new found friendship and the audience’s reaction to the same, the housemates laughed as Sidharth wondered “Jab iss zaalim duniya mein hum ek baar phir se khadam rakhenge, toh mein soch raha hoon yeh zaalim log ka reaction kya hoga, hamare prati? humare jo daastein chalti aa rahi hain” . Sidharth Shukla claimed that “Main dishaheen ho chukka hoon . Ab meri har disha aap pe shuru aur aap pe khatam ho rahi hai” to which Gauhar exclaimed that “Log baahar faint ho jaayenge Sidharth!”

Do you think Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are just “friends” or something else is brewing between the two?

Witness all the exclusive gossip in the latest clip of Bigg Boss Exclusive Scoop available only on Voot Select.

Must Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan’s Computer Screen Freezes & Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube