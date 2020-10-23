The Ravi Dubey-starrer web series Jamai 2.0 is all set for a second season. The actor says the series is a romantic drama served with twists that challenge the narrative of the story.

Titled “Jamai 2.0 Season 2”, the show will feature original leads Ravi, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur. and is directed by Aarambhh Singh The second season will put the relationships to test, with romance taking centre stage.

“We have had a great response to the first season of ‘Jamai 2.0′ and the makers have decided to unravel the drama in the second season and stir the plot a bit. ‘Jamai 2.0 Season 2′ will be a romantic drama, served with twists that will challenge the narrative of the story,” Ravi Dubey said.

The actor added that he is extremely excited to get back to the set and shoot with Nia and Achint.

“It’s been an humbling journey for me, starting with ‘Jamai Raja’ and now after over six years shooting for ‘Jamai 2.0 season 2′,” he said, about returning with the Zee5 show.

