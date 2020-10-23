Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Calls Rahul Vaidya ‘Ne**h Insaan’ For Revealing About Her Crush On Abhinav Shukla

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actual game of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants has just begun after the Toofani seniors have stepped out. We saw a lot of drama around the first captaincy task of the season. From Pavitra Puni and Eijaz Khan’s ugly fight to Nishant Singh Malkhani becoming the first captain of the house, we witnessed a lot of chaos.

Advertisement

Well, if you were thinking the drama is going to come to an end, you’re wrong. The BB 14 house will get more dramatic tonight, as another nasty spat is going to break out. Wondering who will be at loggerheads this time? Well, then you will have to continue reading further.

Advertisement

The two contestants who will have an ugly spat between them are non-other than Pavitra Punia and Rahul Vaidya. Rahul and Pavitra will again lock horns, but this time the TV actress will have a breakdown. It will so happen that Pavitra will confront Rahul about his personal attacks towards her. If you’ve watched last night’s episode, you would remember how Rahul alleged that Pavitra is trying to save Abhinav in the captaincy task as she has a crush on him. Rahul was apparently having this conversation with his teammates Jaan and Nishant. So, this will be the topic of Rahul and Pavitra’s heated argument in tonight’s episode.

Pavitra Punia, who is in the red zone, will slam Rahul Vaidya for his personal remarks on her, and indirectly questioning her character. Pavitra asks Rahul as to why is he spreading rumours about her having a crush on Abhinav? To which Rahul replies that he has the right to express his views, and no one can stop him. This gets Pavitra furious, and she calls him a ‘ne**h insaan.’

Not only this, Pavitra further claims that men like Rahul defame girls. Further, she threatens to ruin him, and says, ‘Mein cheer dungi tujhe.’ Their fight gets nastier, and Pavitra’s remarks don’t go down well with Rahul. While Pavitra cries inconsolably, Rahul feels all housemates are ganging up against him. Watch the promo below:

It will be interesting to see Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla‘s reaction to this fight. Do you think Pavitra Punia is right in calling Rahul Vaidya a ‘ne**h insaan’?

Must Read: Mirzapur 2: Shweta Tripathi Channelised Uma Thurman From Kill Bill For Golu!Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar TEASES Fans With Another Surprise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube