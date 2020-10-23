Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Wondering How Tapu Sena Managed Their Studies In Real Life? Makers Had THIS Hack Planned On Sets!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given us some priceless memories. While the characters like Jethalal and others continue to entertain us, it’s their teachings too, which have created an impact on our minds.

While the elders are the strong pillars, it’s also the Tapu Sena which has been the heart of the show. One could say that the child actors actually lived their childhood while working in the sitcom. We saw a transition of Bhavya Gandhi, Kush Shah, Samay Shah, Azhar Sheikh and others, through the show.

But have you ever wondered, how these all child actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah managed their studies while shooting? Did they suffer due to the busy shooting schedules or did they comprise on their studies? Well, here’s the answer.

Recently, while talking to Secret Wallet YouTube channel, Azhar Sheikh who plays Pinku in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, revealed how they studied while shooting for the show. While speaking, he expressed that he is grateful of producer Asit Kumarr Modi and teaching staff who supported them. He further revealed that Modi allowed the teaching staff to visit sets to teach the members of ‘Tapu Sena’.

That’s really great of Asit Kumarr Modi!

Meanwhile, we recently reached out to actress Ambika Ranjankar aka Komal Hansraj Hathi questioning about their plans to celebrate Navratri this year in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She said, “Like we did in Ganpati we followed all the rules, instructions and social distancing norms, we are going to do it the same way with Navratri too. In fact, the rules are the same for regular shoots as well, so whether it’s Navratri or not we follow all the rules. In the serial, it is going to be there, and like we do every year we will be doing it this year as well.”

While it is a known fact Taarak Mehta’s Dayaben is extremely popular, her Garba steps too aren’t far behind in the race. Many celebrities who have made an appearance on the show have tried to imitate her popular Garba steps, including Salman Khan. Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak too has featured in a special Navratri episode of the show.

