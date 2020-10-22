Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Missing From The Society Meeting For The First Time Ever!

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), we will see Gokuldham Society gearing up to celebrate the nine days of Navratri. And to put things in action, the Society Secretary – Bhide has decided to call an impromptu meeting. However, in a first, Bhide who is usually the most disciplined and punctual one has failed to show up at the decided time for the Society meeting. Everyone is surprised with this unexpected no-show and Jethalal latches on to this opportunity for some sweet revenge.

It all begins when Abdul bumps into Bhide in the Society compound and enquires about this year’s plans for Navratri. Bhide realises that he will have to take everyone’s consensus to host the festival since it is still in the middle of a pandemic. For this, he decides to hold a quick Society meeting and requests Abdul to inform everyone to assemble in their balconies at an agreed time.

Abdul goes from house to house and informs everyone about the same. As decided, everyone steps out into their balconies at the agreed time. But Bhide, who usually is the first one to be present for all Society meetings, is not to be seen anywhere. This surprises everybody but knowing well that Bhide will never delay a meeting purposely, they decide to wait for him to join. This has happened for the first time at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

What exactly must have happened for Bhide to not show up? Is he just late in joining the meeting or will he not show up at all? And will Jethalal use this as an opportunity to launch a scathing attack on Bhide for being unpunctual? Of course, there is a reason that has kept Bhide from joining in the meeting and when viewers find out what it is, there will be uproar. This will be the kind of uproar that leads to lots of laughter and fun.

To know what exactly happens, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

