Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is falling into the trap of multiple controversies. Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, and many others left and accused Asit Kumarr Modi of non-payment of dues. Rumors claimed ‘Abdul’ Sharad Sankla is quitting the show, but he rubbished the claims. Now, Mandar Chandwadkar has broken his silence on similar reports about him. Scroll below for all the details!

Mandar plays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide. He is a tuition teacher by profession and the secretary of Gokuldham Society. He is married to Madhavi (Sonalika Joshi) and is the father of Sonu (Palak Sindhwani). The actor has been playing the role since the show aired in 2008.

Mandar Chandwadkar quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

If one goes through YouTube, there are many videos featuring Mandar Chandwadkar in the thumbnail and texts like “Aaj TMKOC set ka pura sach bataunga (today I’ll expose the real truth behind TMKOC)”, “Daya bhabhi nahi aayengi (Dayaben will not return)” and “Mai bhi show chor raha hoon (I am also leaving the show).” Our Bhide has now broken his silence and quashed these rumors.

In an Instagram video, Mandar Chandwadkar said, “I feel shocked and sad seeing such a video, of how people misuse social media. The images you see in the video are from the live stream that I had done when the show had completed 16 years. These are all rumours.”

Mandar also wrote in his caption, “Guys please do not believe in rumours..and please do not spread it..TMKOC show have been entertaining all of you since 2008 and it will continue the same in coming years..just wanted to convey the truth so posted this reel… lots of gratitude and lots of love”

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandar Chandwadkar (@realmandarchandwadkar)

Previously, Sharad Sankla had quashed the rumors of him quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He expressed his gratitude towards Asit Kumarr Modi‘s production and clarified that he should remain committed to the sitcom.

In 2024, fans witnessed a huge blow after Kush Shah, aka Goli, marked his exit. He has shifted to New York City.

