It is not a hidden fact that the Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the most adored TV shows on the block. It also ends up toppling the TRP charts occasionally. Fans especially love Rupali’s chemistry with her co-star Gaurav Khanna, aka Anuj, on the show. However, speculations are rife that the beloved onscreen pair might soon exit the show.

A news report in BollywoodLife stated that the ongoing track will showcase Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa helping Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj find their daughter Aadhya (Aurra Bhatnagar) who is currently held captive in Megha and Jay’s home. For the unversed, Megha is a psychotic woman who is obsessed with Aadhya, having lost her daughter. She and her husband are shown to have almost imprisoned the child at their home who craves for her parents, Anupamaa and Anuj, to rescue her. The upcoming track will show Anupamaa managing to rescue her daughter, but this will seemingly pose a threat to her life as she is also shown to be getting unconscious.

Now, according to a report, there might be a leap on the show with Anupamaa and Anu’s daughter Aadhya all grown up. This might result in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s characters exiting the show. However, it is unclear whether their characters will be killed off or it will be written off in some other way. Another news report in Filmibeat also suggested that the makers are looking for a female cast member who will play the adult version of Aadhya.

Not only this, but rumors are rife that actor Shivam Khajuria, who was earlier in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, might play the love interest of an adult Aadhya. However, neither Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna nor producer Rajan Shahi have confirmed these ongoing rumors. Well, we are sure that if this indeed turns out to be accurate, then fans might become upset about losing their beloved ‘MaAN’ from the show.

