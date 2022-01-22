Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an iconic Indian show over the years. It’s been over 13 years, but the craze for the show isn’t slowing down. As fans love reading interesting facts and throwbacks related to the show, we today, bring you one lesser-known fact about Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Mandar and Sonalika play Atmaram Bhide and Madhvi Bhide respectively in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The couple is one the most loved ones from the show, and fans love their on-screen chemistry. There’s a reason why the duo shares such wonderful chemistry, and it’s, they have already worked together in a show prior to TMKOC.

Advertisement

Not known to many, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi have worked together in a Marathi TV show titled ‘Parivartan’. It was revealed by none other than Mandar himself when he was indulged in a chat with Lokmat.

Mandar Chandwadkar was accompanied by co-stars Sonalika Joshi and Tanuj Mahashabde, who shared some interesting stories related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. During the same interview, Tanuj (who plays Iyer in the show) said he was in disbelief when asked to play the husband of a beautiful lady like Munmun Dutta.

Tanuj said, “Not just others, but even I found it hard to digest that I am playing a partner of a beautiful lady in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” He further said that initially, no one in the team knew he is Marathi and believed he is South Indian instead. Tanuj earlier was a writer and an assistant director of the show. He was then approached to play scientist Krishnan Iyer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories related to TMKOC!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant & Mika Singh Meet Yet Again! Salman Khan Says “Your Favourite Is Here”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube