Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been at the top of TRP charts for almost 13 years now! The show enjoys massive fame and has given unprecedented fame to its star cast. Owing to it all, one cannot help but enjoy a plethora of memes made on the characters. We’ve got our hand on one ft Mandar Chandwadkar as Spider-Man and it’s sure to leave you in splits!

As most know, Mandar plays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in TMKOC. He’s the strict professor who’s often in a cranky mood. So, even the thought of the actor playing the role of Spidey is funny in itself.

An Instagram page has shared a picture of Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide jumping from his building. He could be seen donning a green kurta and pyjama as he’s in the air. In the balcony is his wife, Madhavi (played by Sonalika Joshi) who’s shocked as hell to see her husband in that state.

The meme mentions the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character as Spider-Man while his girlfriend is in disbelief about what is happening!

Check out the viral meme below:

Isn’t that funny? We love the creativity!

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is currently in the eyeballs as Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is rumoured to be leaving the show soon. The exact reason behind the same remain unknown but it is said that the producers and the actor have mutually decided to end their dissociation!

On the other hand, the Spider-Man cast including Zendaya and Tom Holland are promoting their film in full force. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16th December. All eyes are on whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be a part of No Way Home!

