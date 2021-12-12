As the wedding season begins, a host of celebrities are getting married. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last week. Now popular television actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to walk down the aisle. Now pictures and videos from her Mehendi ceremony are now going viral on social media.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 actress and her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot on December 14. Reportedly, the wedding is taking place at a 5-star property in Mumbai, and only close friends and family members are being invited for the wedding.

As the pictures and videos of Ankita Lokhande’s Mehendi Ceremony are going viral, Veena Nagda is also seen in one of the videos. She was the same celebrity Mehendi artist who previously did the Mehendi for Katrina Kaif last week at their wedding ceremonies. She also had done Mehendi for several popular Bollywood couples like Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to name a few.

In one of the videos, the Manikarnika actress can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to ‘Dilli Wale Girlfriend’ as she is dressed in a pink outfit. Her soon-to-be husband Vicky is also seen dressed in a pastel shade kurta-pajama and dancing his heart out too on the song ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’.

Take a look at the video below:

Reports also claim that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will also have their engagement ceremony today i.e on December 12. Last month, the actress also had a bachelorette party, and her friends including Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit among others.

