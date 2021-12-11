Famous and most loved Television actress Nia Sharma is not only famously known for her role in Jamai Raja but also for her social media presence and especially her bold dressing sense! But did you know that the world’s second sexiest Asian woman was once slut shamed by her own friends?!

Well, if you don’t, hear the whole ordeal from the actress itself as she now opens up about the whole situation!

During her conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Nia Sharma opened up on how once her friends used to shame her for her fashion choices at award shows. Speaking about the same, she said, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Then I was told, ‘Why do you walk naked in award functions?’ Naked toh maine English mein bol diya, mujhe toh Hindi mein bola gaya tha, and by my only friends.”

In the same conversation, Nia Sharma also revealed that even her partner had issues with how she showcased herself on social media. she said, “A few times, somebody I would be seeing, they had problems with the image portrayal on social media. I did not understand, how is that hampering a personal equation? I never could understand. Social media is social media, usko wahin rehne do na yaar.”

This is so so wrong in every aspect!

Earlier, when Nia was asked why was she not keeping herself away from doing the Television shows, the actress confessed that she isn’t been getting any work lately and that it wasn’t her who was staying away from work. She said that nobody has approached her and that she had no idea why.

Nia was last seen in a music video, ‘Do Ghoont’.

What do you think about Nia Sharma’s friend shaming her on her fashion choices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

