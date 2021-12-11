Bigg Boss 15 has been giving a daily dose of entertainment to all fans of the show. The audience is hooked on Salman Khan’s show after Rakhi Sawant and her husband Riteish’s wild card entry in the house. Now the latest report claims that Shehnaaz Gill is all set to appear on the show but not as a contestant.

The reality show has been regularly fighting a TRP battle, and not even having made it to the top 10 TV shows this past week. Now the makers are planning to have a new twist in the show.

As per the Bollywood Life report, Salman Khan will be unable to host one of the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes of the show since he will be on the Da-Bangg tour. As a result, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 have approached Shehnaaz Gill for hosting the show forthcoming weekend episodes. That’s it.

However, there’s no official confirmation on the report yet.

While Salman fans may have to wait for a brief period, fans of Shehnaaz can certainly rejoice if the reports turn out to be true as it’ll mark a clear indication of her rising stocks in the entertainment world. Previously, she was approached by the makers to appear as a wild-card entrant, which she had supposedly turned down.

It seems she is destined though to finally be a part of this season of the show.

Meanwhile, pictures of Riteish with his wife and son have currently gone viral on social media. This happened after a Twitter handle in Ritesh’s posted photos, one from a wedding and another with wife and child.

The caption of that Tweet reads, “Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don’t spread hate for me. I am a simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans I am exposed (sic)”

The authenticity of the pictures is yet to be ascertained.

