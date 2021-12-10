Colors TV’s most binged and loved reality show Bigg Boss is famously known for its very high drama contents! The show which is is being hosted by Bollywood’s Bhai, Salman Khan is now currently airing its 15th season. However, a piece of very shocking news related to the show’s controversial contestant, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh is creating some serious frenzy amongst the netizens!

Read on to know what the shocker news is!

Rakhi Sawant and her husband’s relationship has been the talk of the town since they have entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. A lot of the fans speculate that Ritesh is not Rakhi’s real husband and that it’s all just a huge hoax! However, just recently an image of Ritesh’s ‘real’ family has been making rounds on the internet and is spreading like a wildfire!

Well, that’s not it! It now seems like, Rakhi Sawant’s so-called husband Ritesh’s ‘real’ wife Snigdha Priya has something to say about him. As per her conversation with BollywoodLife, Snigdha revealed that she and Ritesh got married in Bettiah, Bihar in 2014 and that they had a baby boy a year after. However, she revealed that she separated from him in the year 2017 and returned back to Bihar. The reason for the separation is that he apparently beat her up with a belt for four hours when they were in Chennai because of a small issue she had with her in-laws.

In the same interview, Snigdha also claimed that they used to have these small fit of fights regularly but they made up with each other eventually. Ritesh‘s wife has alleged that he is a big-time master at emotional manipulation and gaslighting. It was also revealed that it was Snigdha’s sister who found him on a matrimonial bureau and that her family paid him a total of 25 lakhs as dowry during the wedding because he claimed to an IIT alumni.

Snigdha has also made it clear that she would talk to him if given a chance and that he is only in love with Rakhi because of the money.

What do you think about Snigdha Priya’s claims on apparent husband Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

