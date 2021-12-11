Kashmera Shah has always enjoyed a huge fan following especially for her take on issues related to Bigg Boss. As the latest season is currently underway, she has been constantly tweeting about the contestants and their game on the show. Amidst Rakhi’s marriage controversy, the television star recently called out her husband Ritesh over the viral photograph of him with his first wife.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rakhi and her hubby, Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss house a few weeks back and fans have been questioning the legitimacy of their relationship since the very first day. Some reports also suggested in the past that Ritesh was originally a cameraman on the show and the whole marriage thing is fake. On the show, one of the wildcard contestants, Abhijeet Bichukale, had called Ritesh ‘Bhade ka pati’ which instantly triggered a massive fight between Rakhi and him.

Advertisement

Kashmera Shah recently came out in support of Rakhi Sawant and is hopeful that Ritesh is not actually cheating on her.

In a threatening tweet, she wrote, “Omg someone just sent me a picture of the so-called husband of Rakhi being married to someone else. Has he lied to Rakhi? He better not have fooled her because he will have to deal with me when he gets out. Oh poor Rakhi. I hope this news is not true #bb15 @BiggBoss #RakhiSawant”

Omg someone just sent me a picture of the so called husband of Rakhi being married to someone else. Has he lied to Rakhi? He better not have fooled her because he will have to deal with me when he gets out. Oh poor Rakhi. I hope this news is not true #bb15 @BiggBoss #RakhiSawant — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) December 10, 2021

Kashmera had also previously called out Ritesh for the way he behaves with his wife on the show. She seemed quite uncomfortable about it and even said that Rakhi’s taste in men is questionable.

“Will someone please tell #ritesh to talk nicely with #RakhiSawant I hate the way he talks to her or responds to her. Feel like slapping the stupid out of him. Rakhi ain’t stupid. Only her taste in men is bad I guess @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #bb15”, Kashmera Shah tweeted.

Will someone please tell #ritesh to talk nicely with #RakhiSawant I hate the way he talks to her or responds to her. Feel like slapping the stupid out of him. Rakhi ain’t stupid. Only her taste in men is bad I guess @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #bb15 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) December 9, 2021

Rakhi Sawant had revealed in the previous season that Ritesh was already married when the two tied the knot. So most people have been of the opinion that the pictures are from Ritesh’s first marriage.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Was Slut-Shamed By Her Own Friends Over Her Revealing Clothes; Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Was Bothered By Her Social Media Image!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube