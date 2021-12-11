Actress Supriya Shukla, who is seen in television shows ‘Kumkum Bhagya‘, ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and ‘Molkki’, enjoys playing characters which are strong and challenging.

Advertisement

She says: “Whenever and whatever I shoot for, I make sure my presence in the show makes some difference and I get my screen time. I enjoy acting for characters which are strong, challenging, and have their own independent value.”

Advertisement

Despite having a busy schedule, Supriya Shukla makes sure to take time out for herself. Isn’t that just amazing?

Supriya Shukla adds: “I’m blessed to be a prominent part of popular television shows. As all the shows are produced by Balaji Telefilms, it becomes easier to adjust my timings. But all the shows are close to my heart and the team is like my family. I enjoy keeping myself busy with shoots. But I also make sure to keep the Sundays for myself, and for my daughters and family.”

Supriya Shukla is known for featuring in shows like ‘Bahu Begum’, ‘Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel’. She also acted in Bollywood movies like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Main Tera Hero’, among others.

Recently, it was known that actress Zarina Roshan Khan, who played the popular role of Indu Daasi in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

For more such amazing, updates on Tv industry follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh’s Photo With His ‘Original’ Wife & Kid Goes Viral, Netizens Say “Stop This Nonsense!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube