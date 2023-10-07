Actor Baseer Ali, who is currently seen as Shaurya in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, recently displayed his deep appreciation for the fans who took out time to visit him on the set, calling them their biggest motivation.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ features Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih (as Shrishti), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer (as Shaurya).

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. Despite a demanding shooting routine, Baseer spent quality time with his admirers on set, leaving a lasting impact with his warmth and dedication. That’s not it, Baseer being an affable host, greeted each fan with a smile and took the time to interact with them individually.

The actor patiently listened to their stories, accepted their tokens of love, and even posed for countless selfies.

The fans were ecstatic, and their faces lit up with joy as they captured these precious moments with the talented actor.

Talking about the same, Baseer Ali said, “My fans are my biggest motivation. I owe my journey in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and everything I am today to my incredible fans’ unwavering support and love. Although the day was really packed for me, connecting with them was the priority for me that day because it is not every day they take time to meet us.”

“So, being an actor it was my responsibility to meet them, after all, it’s their warmth and dedication that inspires me every day. Meeting them in person, listening to their stories, and sharing those precious moments filled me with immense gratitude,” he shared.

“The energy and love they brought to the set is truly incredible, I cherish each one of them because they are the reason behind my success and the joy in my journey,” added Baseer.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how family members enthusiastically participated in the festivities, where Rajveer and Shaurya were seen engaging in a friendly competition as they attempted to break ‘Dahi Handi’.

However, in the upcoming episodes, Shaurya will be seen planning something evil against Rajveer, which will lead to Preeta coming into the Luthra house.

‘Kundali Bhagya‘ airs on Zee TV.

