TV diva Shraddha Arya recently injured her left. The actress’ who’s currently slaying as Preeta in hit running show Kundali Bhagya, was recently seen making a dazzling appearance at a red carpet. The show earlier made headlines when Shakti Arora quit the show. However, now the actress is currently making headlines for altogether different reasons. Last night, the actress was seen arriving at the red carpet of Zee5.

For the evening, the actress was seen wearing a dazzling sequined dress which she paired with a white bag and golden heels. Soon after her video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled the actress for wearing heels to the event despite holding a crutch.

Now reacting to the same, Shraddha Arya commented on her video and said that since the injury she wore the heels for the first time hence held the crutch. Commenting on the post, Shraddha Arya wrote, “Thank You so much! I’m Fine now .. The plaster is out and the bone has almost recovered. I HELD THE CRUTCH cuz I was walking in heels after a long time so didn’t want to lose my balance or stress my foot too much. Nonetheless, ThankYou @instantbollywood.”

While scrolling through the comments, a netizen wrote on Shraddha Arya’s video, “She has pain in her leg that’s why she is wearing pencil heels why she’s using that designer stick,” another said, “High heels when you can barely walk without crutches.” Check out the video of the Kumkum Bhagya actress shared by Instant Bollywood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

“Are ye fashion h may be yaa attention pane ka trick…… normally insan heel me kya aise nh chal skte,” a third user wrote trolling Shraddha.

A fourth one said, “Are jab par me motch ho to heel kon pahnta h bhai.”

“Overacting agar sachme laga hita toh hills toh nahi pehenti atleast,” a fifth comment read.

A sixth user wrote, “Per tuta hai lekin heel phna zaruri gamd fate to fate nawabi na ghate.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling Shraddha Arya? Do let us know!

