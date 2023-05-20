Superstar Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. He has given several blockbuster films in his 30-year career span. While he has a dedicated fan base in films, he also hosts the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Now he is also moving to the web space with Bigg Boss OTT. The show began in 2021, with Karan Johar hosting the show, Divya Agarwal had lifted the winner’s trophy. As the show’s second season is all set to begin, a new report reveals some exciting details.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Salman Khan is ready to headline the show. The report cited a source as saying, “Salman has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT as he really loves the show and will shoot for the promo today in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Season 2 is expected to go on air in June. Preparations for the promo shoot have begun, while the team is also in the process of roping in the contestants.”

Additionally, it has been claimed that the reality show’s producers contacted a number of famous people, including Munawar Faruqui, Zaid Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Shivam Sharma, and Rajeev Sen. Also unknown whether any Bigg Boss Season 13 competitors will appear on the OTT programme.

For those who don’t know, Divya Agarwal won the trophy in the previous season, while Pratik Sehajpal finished second. Karan Johar, a renowned director, presented this season, which received millions of internet views.

Salman Khan will next be seen in the movie Tiger 3 with well-known actress Katrina Kaif, according to the work front. According to recent reports, actor Shah Rukh Khan will also appear in the movie and share screen time with Salman Khan.

