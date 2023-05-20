Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: "It's Better To Commit Suicide Than To Work Here... A Male Chauvinistic Place... Asit Modi Is A Liar"

Monika Bhadoriya who played ‘Bawri’ on a popular TV sitcom has once again made shocking revelations about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its producer Asit Kumar Modi and 2 others. Ex-actors of the show began to speak against the sitcom and its working culture after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played ‘Roshan Sodhi’ accused the three producers of se*ual harassment. Now in her support, Monika has been giving blasting interviews about the show and its makers. Recently, we reported that she also confirmed that Disha Vakani would not return, as Asit must have misbehaved with her.

The actress, who played Bawri in the sitcom, claimed about Asit Kumarr Modi, Woh sabka paisa rokte hain.. be it Shailesh ji, Gurucharan Singh, Raj Anadkat, Jennifer, Neha Mehta everyone has faced issues. I fought for one year. I would go and sit in his office but there was no help. When I sent them a notice only after that they cleared my payment.”

Speaking to ETimes, Monika Bhadoriya further stated, “They humiliate actors as they are not humans. They will say stuff like “Arre tumhari maa marr gayi, bhai marr gaya paise Humne diye”. People who lose their loved ones only understand how tough it is to get normal. He would tell me “tumhari aukat kya thi when you came here, you had nothing, whatever you have is because of me.” When you came here you had nothing. All the actors who work here would come by auto rickshaws “Yahan kaam kar ke they have bought cars.” How can they make such comments if they are paying us for our services?”

Monika Bhadoriya went on to compare working on the show with suicide and said, “They tortured me on such a huge level that I used to feel it’s better to commit suicide than to work here. They had mentally tortured me. They would shout at me, misbehave. Sohil would say we are paying you so whatever we say you have to do.”

Monika Bhadoriya further supported Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s claim and said that she’s telling the truth. “The set is male chauvinistic. They will make the female actors keep waiting and male actors will finish their scenes first and leave. Despite being a TV show, female actors are paid way less than the male actors. Jaane hi nahi dete ghar they will make the actresses wait and finish male actors’ scenes first.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Monika Bhadoriya’s blasting claims? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

