Comedian and singer Munawar, who has earlier delivered tracks like ‘Khwahish’ and ‘Todh’, is back with yet another soul-stirring romantic number ‘Noor’ from his latest album ‘Madari’.

The song has been written by Munawar, produced by Riz Shain and composed by Munawar and Charan. It has been mixed by Abhijay Sharma and mastered by Pixl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opening up about the song, Munawar Faruqui shared, “The song delicately shows us the beauty of one sided love and how it can make someone feel so many emotions at the same time. A fusion of pop and romance, ‘Noor’ is my favourite number from the album.”

Talking about the lyrics of the song, Munawar Faruqui further mentioned, “Lyrics of ‘Noor’ are really fresh and I’m hopeful the audiences will really enjoy it. It’s simple and beautiful poetry which instantly connects with the heart. This song is for everyone who wants to dedicate something special to their loved one.”

‘Noor‘ is available to stream on Munawar’s official YouTube page.

Must Read: When Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Opened Up About The ‘Lovely R*pe Scene’ With Jason Momoa & He Decided To Cover His P*nis With A ‘Pink, Fluffy Sock’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News