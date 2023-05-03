Uorfi Javed has been the Internet’s favourite ever since her inception on Social Media. Some like her guts and strength to carry anything with confidence and others diss her for the same. But the bottom line is no one ignores her. Even if they want, she cannot be ignored considering her outrageous choices of clothing and no-nonsense statements.

Recently, Uorfi surprised social media with a dress no one imagined. For a change, the model, actor, and reality star was covered till top. She appeared in a bodycon suit, held together by wires, and the sides of her body peeped through the same.

Later, Uorfi Javed shared an Instagram story with the after-effects of the dress. A picture showed how her body was completely bruised. Uorfi revealed that her dress was made from real wires, thus the outcome. However, she did not regret it and said, “These were real wires and you can see how they damaged my skin but it was all worth it ’cause I looked amazing!”

This is the picture Uorfi shared after getting bruises all over her body

Earlier, Urofi was spotted, in the dress, partying late at night. Her video was shared by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani on Instagram and people had reactions to her dress obviously. “Net wali bori me se aaloo aise hi dikhte hai”, trolled a user. Another one wrote, “I thought it was a caterpillar.” One more comment read, “Kitna ajeeb lag rha side me.. Like- python snake.”

A user was genuinely concerned about her and asked, “Kitni kassi ki hui dress side se….isko dard nahi hota kya?” A user was shocked seeing Uorfi covered and asked, “Aaj kaise covered clothes mein lol.”

However, people discussed how Uorfi could attend international events in that outfit. A user commented, “Why don’t you go to MET GALA?” Another user replied, “Uorfi ka met gala daily hota.”

You can see Uorfi’s look here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Uorfi Javed started her career in 2016 with a TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She claimed some popularity as an antagonist in Star Plus’ show Meri Durga. However, she shot to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Uorfi was last seen in MTV Splitsvilla season 14 as a special guest who made her appearance throughout the show to spice things up.

