Munawar Faruqui is one of the most popular celebrities of the television industry. The comedian never misses an opportunity to make headlines with his public appearances and got immense love and attention from the fans after winning the Kangana Ranaut led reality show ‘Lock Upp’. Last night, the handsome hunk was spotted along with his girlfriend Nazila at an event in the city and netizens are now trolling his girlfriend for donning an off-shoulder top while she forgot to remove the price tag of the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Munawar is quite popular in the country and especially on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. While we love his comedy videos, his motivational and sarcastic quotes, we also love his raps which come directly from his heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about his latest appearance, Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila were spotted attending politician Rrahul Narain Kanal and Dolly Chainani. It was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and others attending it.

Amid the same, Munawar Faruiqui and Nazila appeared in a comfy yet chic look for the wedding. The comedian wore a pink sweatshirt that he paired with denim cargo pants and sneakers while looking dapper in it. His girlfriend on the other hand, wore an black coloured off-shoulder top that she styled with Khaki colour cargo pants and sneakers to finish off the look.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to their video, netizens started targeting Nazila for her outfit and a user commented, “Madam ji prize tag to nikal li hoti 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁”

Another user commented, “Out of the syllabus lagrahi hai woh lady 😂😂😂 shadi me aise kapde kaun pehantha hi🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️”

A third user commented, “Aj ye hair extensions eye lens heels sb phen na bul gyi h 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend for her latest fashionable affair in the city? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Admits Being Scared Of Romancing Huma Qureshi In Gangs Of Wasseypur, “Ha, Laga Tha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News