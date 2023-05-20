Urfi Javed has made a name for herself, not because of her appearance in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT but owing to her bold and bizarre fashion sense. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her new ensembles made from unconventional materials. While we’ve seen hair, gum, glass, and more, her latest top has been made of a tree’s bark.

A while ago, Uorfi took to Instagram and shared a video of herself first standing by a tree and then wearing a tree bark top with her 4.1 million followers. As netizens flocked to the comments section, the actress was praised by a few while the majority was left laughing. Scroll below to check out the look and read their comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uorfi Javed shared the video of her latest look with the caption, “No trees were harmed during the making of this dress!” Along with it, she had FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid Twin Version playing over. Talking about the look, it sees Uorfi legit wearing a tree bark as a top and a lime green skirt. She opted for her hair to flow down free and glamourous makeup consisting of eye and lip makeup.

Check out Uorfi Javed’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Unimpressed with Uorfi Javed’s ‘tree bark’ top, netizens felt it resembled sh*t. Commenting on it, one wrote, “Esa lg rha h goo ka dress bnaya h” One more added, “If you are so creative then why weren’t you at Cannes Festival?… 🤔🤔”

Another added, “Sushi roll 🍣 with wasabi” A fourth commented, “Yai aaj isnay kya gobar dress pehna hai” Others joked, “Mujhe laga gobar ka thepla hai😂” “Tatti vala dress 😂” One more added, “Muje to chocolate wali mithai lagi pehle nazar me to🤦10-12 kg”

Curious about how the ensemble was created, one netizen asked Uorfi Javed, “Dress waghera toh thik hai Didi yeh btao yeh sab banata koun hai aur kaise banata hai 🥲” One more added, “bach ke rahna nahi to chidiya ghosla bana legi”

One, done seeing her different fashion ensembles, added, “Kuch Naya kro ab yeh sab dekh k bore ho gaye Hain” Praising her and the look, one wrote, “Urfi is unbelievable and very creative we all like her 😍😍” Another added, “Urfi mam aap to Ajooba Ho”

What do you think of Uorfi Javed’s look? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Dalljiet Kaur Quits TV After Her Second Marriage With Nikhil Patel, Actress Makes The Big Announcement Citing Family As A Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News