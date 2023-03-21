Uorfi Javed knows how to give it back like a pro! The internet sensation, who never shies away from showing her bold fashion choices, never steps back from calling a spade a spade. She was earlier in the news when she got into a Twitter fight with Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut but ended up being her fan. Recently, the actress decided not to take someone’s after right-wing Columnist Madhu Kishwar took a shocking jibe at her. Scroll down for details.

Over the time we have seen her getting into verbal spats with people who have often dissed her fashion choices and called her names. But nothing can stop Uorfi from doing what she’s best at creating waves with her outings wearing eye-catchy outfits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This afternoon, columnist Madhu Kishwara, who has millions of followers on Twitter, shared a news link about Uorfi Javed and called her fashion ‘vulgar display of body’. She Tweeted, “Has @UrfiJaved left Islam? Please fact check @AltNews @zoo_bear Is this new normal for Muslim girls, if they can earn big money by vulgar display of body? Or have select few been let loose as honey trappers? While rest condemned to black tents & hijab?”

Uorfi Javed was quick to give it back to her like a boss. She comment on her post and said, “I think tumhe mere khilaaf ek morcha toh nikalna chahiye” Check out the below:

I think tumhe mere khilaaf ek morcha toh nikalna chahiye — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 20, 2023

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor commented on Uorfi Javed’s fashion and called it ‘bad taste’. During his appearance on sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want 4, when RK was asked about Uorfi, he said, “I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the columnist’s jibe at Uorfi Javed? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti Dons A S*xy Pink Bikini Flaunting Her Hourglass Figure, Netizens React “Show Main Tum Bahut Shareef…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News