It was a decent hold on Monday for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as 2.25 crores* came in. On Friday, the film had collected 3.51 crores, so from that perspective, the hold is decent as the numbers haven’t fallen by the conventional 50%. What helped in containing the fall was that Friday numbers were below expectations; hence, the footfalls wouldn’t have gone much below. Moreover, the weekend trend was good for the film, with 6.03 crores coming on Saturday and Sunday being even better at 7.16 crores. That resulted in added word of mouth for the film, attracting more audiences.

The film reached 111.64 crores* and should come close to the 120 crores mark by the second week. Since there has been a good push on Saturday and Sunday already, Monday has held up reasonably okay, and then there is an open week ahead, and the film is back in circulation to reach the 130 crores mark comfortably.

In fact, a little more than that could be added to its total before it’s off the theatres entirely for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Only a couple more romcoms have been scheduled for release this year, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Dream Girl 2. The former is a Karan Johar film with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, while the latter is an Ekta Kapoor production with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey. The stage is now set for them to aim for a more significant number and take this genre forward.

