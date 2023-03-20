There were some additional numbers that came in for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on Sunday as 7.16 crores were accumulated at the box office. The film hasn’t seen a double-digit score again since last Sunday, though given the kind of trending that had been seen so far it didn’t seem plausible either. Yes, somewhere around 8 crores would have been a better bet but then the film is by and large doing average to above average business and in that context, the trending is on the same lines as well.

This is a rare film that is doing this sort of business ever since Bollywood films started releasing again after the pandemic. Reason being that the films have by and large been quite polarized where either big numbers come in [Pathaan, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Brahmastra, Drishyam 2] or they turn out to be major disappointments where even 50 crores don’t come in. In that aspect, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is going to park itself in 128-130 crores range, something that Gangubai Kathiawadi [129.10 crores] had done, though at a comparatively lesser budget.

Currently, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer stands at 109.14 crores and 115 crores will be crossed by the close of the week. Then there is an open week ahead which should bring in 8-9 crores more and post the release of Bholaa some more numbers which trickle in which would be good enough to comfortably take it past the 125 crores mark and eventually land close to 130 crores.

