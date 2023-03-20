DC’s latest release Shazam! Fury of the Gods aka Shazam 2 has failed to leave a mark at the Indian box office. The film starring Zachary Levi wasn’t expected to open huge in the first place but considering the growth in popularity of Hollywood biggies and the superhero genre, it was expected to add some moolah in the kitty. Let’s find out how the film performed during its opening weekend!

Helmed by David F. Sandberg, the Shazam sequel opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics. Speaking about the first part, it earned 21 crores nett in India upon its release in 2019. Three years later, one expects the sequel to do much better with hiked ticket prices and the availability of more premium properties. However, the film has been an underperformer so far.

Shazam 2 has completed its opening weekend and in the first 3 days, the film has earned just 10.50 crores at the Indian box office. After a fair start, no growth was seen in the following days. In fact, the Zachary Levi starrer witnessed a drop yesterday. With such a show, it’s pretty much curtains down from today onwards as a heavy drop is on the cards.

Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, no other big film is running in theatres, so Shazam 2 will keep bringing in some numbers until Bholaa arrives on 30th March. As of now, it seems that the film will eventually wrap up its run around or below 25 crores nett in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

