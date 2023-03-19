American actor Zachary Levi starrer Shazam! Fury Of Gods has been released and is receiving a decent response from the audience. The actor has a massive fan following, and his fans adore his craft. However, over the years, he has been a part of several controversies. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actor talked about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court trial, and later, people called him out for his double standards. Scroll below to read the details

Depp and Amber’s court trial remained one of the major highlights of 2022. Their troubled marriage and their public divorce ruled the headlines last year. However, Depp is slowly getting back his position in Hollywood, but Amber is reportedly still struggling to get over the negativity she received. The entire trial became entertainment for many as the internet was flooded with memes. Once, Zachary too spoke about it and wished the “drama” didn’t get so much advertising.

American actor Zachary Levi once sat down with comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast for a conversation. He spoke about many things, including his views on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s infamous court trial. The actor had said the defamation trial was a bit too much for him because he think it was something that everyone should see or know about it. The actor had said, “I dunno man, I feel like it’s making us less empathetic ultimately. We all get to look at these people literally you are saying they are having a marital dispute. We are all getting brought on their sh*t.”

In fact, the actor also called out the trial for being a circus and an entertainment fiasco. However, the actor faced a backlash after he posted some anti-Amber Heard tweets. Many felt that he was giving trials more than the press despite complaining about the coverage. A lot of people found his tweet distasteful.

