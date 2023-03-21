Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has millions of fans and thanks to his popularity, his mother Janak Rani too has sort of become a public figure after her frequent appearances on his hit TV show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Narrating a funny anecdote related to his mother with fellow comedian Zakir Khan, Kapil recently recalled how once his mother felt bad when people failed to recognize her at a hotel during one of their shows in London.

Further sharing the funny incident, the 41-year-old revealed how his mother then called them back for a photo adding that how she enjoys her stardom now. Read on to know what exactly happened.

According to Indian Express, Kapil Sharma, while interacting with Zakir stated, “Mummy almost har shoot par aati hain. Abhi toh badi popular hogayi hain mummy” adding, “London mein hum log show karne gaye, lobby mein baithe hue they hotel ke. Chaar-paanch ladies aayi, mere saath photo khicha ke nikal gayi. Mummy ko bura laga ke mereko kaise nahi pehchana.” Kapil then recalled, “Mummy ne peeche se awaaz lagai, ‘Hello!’ revealing, “Woh bada enjoy karti hain, iss umar mein star ban gayi.”

Between all the fun and jokes, Kapil Sharma also spoke about how his mother has been a pillar of strength for their family especially after his father passed away when he was 22. “Housewife hain meri maa. Main 22 saal ka tha, mera bhai 23 saal ka tha, toh ek lady ke upar itna pressure aa jaana…Par unhone jis tareeke se handle kiya uss cheez ko…Mere liye meri maa bahut badi heroine hai”, said Kapil.

On the work front, Kapil is currently basking in the success of his new film Zwigato, which is helmed by Nandita Das. The film also stars Shahana Goswami in a prominent role. Kapil was recently questioned about the box office failures of several films over the last couple of years. To this, he said that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan got a great response and that even Kantara did exceptionally well at the box office.

