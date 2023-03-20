Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is currently having a very busy time. His latest movie, Zwigato released a few days ago and has been gaining praise from the audience. The actor is busy promoting his film at different events and the immense love he is being showered with is surreal.

The film ‘Zwigato’ captures the life of delivery boys and the struggles they go through in order to complete their duty every day, every night. Kapil attended a special screening of his film recently in Mumbai and was overwhelmed by the love and support he received from the delivery boys present at the event. He clicked selfies with them to capture the moment and they are getting viral on the internet.

Kapil Sharma shared the picture on social media and wrote in the caption: “A special screening for the people who are #deliveringhappiness every day.”

Directed by Nandita Das, ‘Zwigato‘ stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles with Tushar Acharya, Sayani Gupta, and many others. The story follows the life of Manas who, after losing his job during the pandemic, is forced to work as a food delivery worker.

Through this story, the director has subtly touched on a number of social realities like unemployment and poverty. It also gives a glimpse into local life in the city of Bhubaneswar.

Kapil Sharma delivered an excellent performance in the movie and impressed his fans completely.

