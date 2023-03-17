Neha Kakkar is among the most popular singers in the country as she enjoys a massive fan following. However, despite her fame, the singer often finds herself a target of trolls owing to her public appearances and sometimes even fashion choices. As she recently graced the red carpet of the premiere of Kapil Sharma’s new flick Zwigato, the singer was massively trolled for allegedly throwing tantrums and her outfit.

Neha is among the most followed musicians in the country with over 73million followers on Instagram. She was last making headlines for her remake of Falguni Pathak‘s iconic song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi.’

Neha Kakkar recently walked the red carpet of Kapil Sharma’s film Zwigato’s premiere in Mumbai. A video of her was shared by the Instagram handle Instant Bollywood in which she could be seen wearing an all-black ensemble, which included a crop-top with a V neckline and a knot in the front. She paired the top with matching pants full of fringes..

Neha Kakkar completed her look with matching boots and two thick gold chains. She also carried a shimmery silver clutch. Coming to her makeup, the Indian Idol judge opted for a glammed-up one and softly curled her hair.

In the clip, Neha could be seen posing for shutterbugs for a few seconds and leaving while saying, “Mujhse baat hi nahi hoti hai,” when one of the media personnel asked her to say something. While Neha did not say much in the clip, yet she was brutally trolled by netizens.

An Instagram user commented, “Yeah choti si bachi kon ha?” while another penned, “Arey zwigato pe baby potato.”

A third user wrote, “Iska kab se dressing sense itna kharab hone laga,” while a fourth one penned, “Ye to jha se shrur hoti hai wahi khtam ho jati hai.”

What do you think about Neha’s look? Let us know in the comments.

