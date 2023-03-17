Recently, regional and Bollywood actress Sonali Kulkarni became the talking point when she spoke at length about feminism at a recent event. After making her acting debut with the Kannada film Cheluvi in 1992, she became a part of Bollywood films like Dil Chahta Hai and Singham. Since yesterday, a video of Sonali has taken the web by storm, which doesn’t seem to be received well by the netizens. The latest one to react to the same is Uorfi Javed.

The internet sensation never leaves a chance to give her 2 cents on anything and everything happening across the nation. She was recently in the news for calling out Muslim people who were not ready to rent her a house because of the fashion choices she makes and Hindus who rejected her for her religion. She also made headlines for bashing the Cab service app Uber.

Now reacting to Sonali Kulkarni’s video, Uorfi Javed called her ‘insensitive’ and said that women who work are privileged not everyone is. She further bashed her and called her ‘too entitled’. Scroll down to read what Uorfi has to say.

Taking to Twitter Uorfi Javed wrote, “How insensitive, whatever you said! You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together? What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main reason for marriage – dowry . Ladies don’t be afraid to ask or demand. Yes you’re right women should work but that’s a privilege that not everyone gets. You’re too entitled to see that may be.” Check out her post below

How insensitive , whatever you said !

You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together ?

What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main… https://t.co/g1rQGyuSDg — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 17, 2023

At an event, Sonali Kulkarni was heard saying, “Bharat mai bahut saari ladkiyaan aalsi hai, unko aisa boyfriend chahiye ya pati chahiye, jiske pass achi naukri ho, jiske pass ghar ho, jisko assurance ho ki usko increment milega hi milega, par us ladki mai itni himmat nhi hai ki who keh paaye ki mai kya karungi jab tum mujhse shaadi karoge.”

“I want to advice everyone that encourage the women of your house and make them capable enough that they can take your their expenses and can also support their partner,” she had said while talking about Feminism.

Coming back, what’s your take on Uorfi Javed’s reaction to her video? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

