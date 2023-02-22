Whether you hate her or love her, one thing is for sure; you can’t ignore her. We are talking about Uorfi Javed (Urfi Javed), the social media sensation who breaks the internet with her quirky sense of fashion and DIY clothes. But recently, the actress stunned everyone by sporting a stunning saree designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. But it’s Uorfi we’re talking about! How can she not do anything out of the ordinary? Well, nothing escapes those keen observant eyes of the active netizens.

Uorfi, who the paparazzi often spot in revealing clothes, broke the internet as she donned the saree from the designer duo’s ‘Dazzle collection’. She carried the look with utter grace and oomph.

Uorfi Javed’s photos in this silk tulle saree with crystals and sequins in silver and gold are indeed ‘dazzling’. But as soon as the pictures went viral on Instagram, netizens pointed out that her underwear was clearly visible through her sheer saree and took the comment section to troll Uorfi for not wearing a petticoat.

One of the users commenting on Uorfi Javed’s photo wrote, “2nd pic mei niche dekho isne net ki saree k niche kuch nhi pehna h.” Another user wrote, “Fir bhi see thru hai chaddi dikh ri h.” A third user’s comment read, “Sheer saree with no peticoat…kuch na kuch kachra karna hi hota hai tumne urfi.” One commented, “Wow aaj saree pehni hai but apni harkaton se baaz nhi aayi petticoat nhi pehna andar.” One of the other users wrote, “Behan saree ke andar bhi kuch pehna jata hai.”

Take a look at Uorfi Javed’s saree-clad look here:

For the unversed, Uorfi Javed rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. Apart from that she has appeared on a few television shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Daayan, and others. She even appeared on MTV’s popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 as a contestant.

