Kriti Sanon is a living example that if you work consistently hard and with dedication, you will achieve the success you are looking for. Kriti’s acting style has changed over the years, and she has grown as an artist. While her fans agree with that, they now feel that it is not the only thing that has changed in her. An old picture of the actress recently surfaced on the internet, and netizens are convinced that her nose looks different than it is now. They claim she has gotten a nose job done as her features do not look the same. Scroll on to learn more.

Kriti kickstarted her career with the movie Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff, in 2014. Over the years, the actress has delivered impressive performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Mimi, and Bhediya. After comparing her old and recent pictures, her fans think she has undergone plastic surgery.

A user recently shared a collage of two pictures of Kriti Sanon on Reddit and made an observation about them. In the left snap, the actress looks younger, probably from when she started her career in Bollywood. The right picture is the more recent one, in which she’s wearing a black strappy dress. The user has captioned the image and wrote, “Kriti has had atleast one nose job imo.”

Take A Look:

While many users seem convinced that Kriti Sanon has undergone a nose job, they think she still looks as pretty as ever. Here’s what they are saying:

One user wrote, “It’s good work!”

Another user commented, “Definitely, but the work she has done is very subtle and well done. It’s like you look at her, and have hard time to pinpoint exactly what changed but the change is obvious at the same time.”

One fan wrote, “Well in her case, it has served her well as the nose job has only enhanced her beauty. Which is the main point of getting plastic surgery.”

A fan commented, “Width of the nose seems sleeker than before. Very well done, minute work. Imo this is how plastic surgery should be done, just enough to enhance the natural features instead of morphing into a different person.”

One user also said, “Someone should decode what Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari have done too – very subtle yet effective work.”

A few users pointed out that Kriti Sanon doesn’t look different because of plastic surgery. It’s the contour and lighting that make her look different. They wrote, “I don’t think she had a nose job, the nose looks too similar to the original. People forget what wonders lighting and contour can do. I think it’s pretty obvious that there’s a major lighting difference in the pictures that’s it.”

Whether Kriti Sanon has altered her features or not by getting a nose job done, she looks as beautiful as ever.

