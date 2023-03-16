Bollywood’s most skilled dancer, also profoundly known for his action skills, actor Tiger Shroff is currently shooting in Glasgow for his upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

While he is there, the actor took to his social media and shared a glimpse of his power packed performance at an award show.

Taking to his social media, Tiger Shroff shares “Tore my shoes in this performance 🥹but it was worth it ⚡️⚡️#FirstOnTV @zeecineawards @zeecinema @zeetv #ZCA2023 #MarutiSuzukiArenaZCA #alaglevel 4h

Having always left us stunned with his amazing dance moves, these glimpses of Tiger Shroff’s upcoming stage performance seems to be a yet another electrifying performance on its way from him. With his unbeatable flexibility and fast groovy leg movements, the superstar will definitely set the stage on fire and we are eagerly waiting to have a look to it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is also gearing up for films like Ganapath along with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Rambo and a few un-announced. Tiger Shroff has invested a lot of time and patience for his look in Ganapath. Fans and enthusiasts are excited to watch him is in his latest avatars in his upcoming films.

We’re sure Tiger will kill it with his performances in every single project.

