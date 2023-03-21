Sumona Chakravarti happens to be a huge name in the television industry. She’s been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for years and has become a prominent part of it and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress took to the photo-sharing platform earlier today and shared pictures of herself donning a bikini and flaunting her hourglass figure through it. Her pictures didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled the actress for exposing in a bikini outfit. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Sumona is quite popular among her fans, especially on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram. She often gives a glimpse of her colourful life to the fans on the photo-sharing site and we love her aesthetically pleasing feed.

Now coming back to the topic, Sumona Chakravarti took to her Instagram account and shared pictures of herself wearing a bright pink coloured bikini with a caption that read, “Making the most of the golden hour.”

In the pictures, the Kapil Sharma actress can be seen flaunting her toned body and accessorising her outfit with sunglasses and a hat. The beauty is redefining sunkissed picture goals; take a look at it below:

Reacting to Sumona Chakravarti’s pictures on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Kapil sharma show me to tum bhot sharif ladki lagti ho”

Another user commented, “Vaise to ye kisi ko hsa nhi skti bikni phn kr manoranjan to kra hi rhi h 😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Sare desh me kapade bat diye 😂😂”

A fourth user commented, “Kapde pahnane bhul gyi kya bhuri 🤣🤣”

While one section on social media trolled the Kapil Sharma actress, the other praised her natural beauty while dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments section under her picture.

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Sumona Chakravarti’s bikini pics? Tell us in the space below.

