Television actor Arjit Taneja will be seen in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ and has already started prepping for the journey.

“I do workouts regularly. I am trying to make my body ready with workouts and some high intensity training. Trying a different workout for more stamina, strength and breathing. I am trying to learn how to swim as it will help me while doing water stunts,” he said.

Arjit Taneja has acrophobia, fear of heights. But, he is prepping well to overcome his fears and take all challenges head on.

“I feel dizzy when I look down. I want to overcome that through this show. And, why not? To overcome your fears you will be challenged and pushed and it’s all about the adrenaline rush,” Arjit Taneja added.

“This show will help me become a better version of myself. This is one reality show that I always wanted to be a part of and my family is very happy about my participation,” he shares.

The first reality show that Arjit was a part of was ‘Splitsvilla 6’.

“After Splitsvilla, I did not look for opportunities when it came to a reality show. I was 19 when I did Splitsvilla and after that I did TV back-to-back.”

“I did Kumkum for three years, following which I went to Indonesia to work on a show, and did three more shows in India as lead and after that Covid happened. I was offered Big Boss a few times, but I did not take it up as I was not ready for it,” Arjit Taneja added.

Expressing his competitive nature, Arjit says, “I am in it to win it and will give my best. In my head I am in it to win it and I will try to reach as far as possible in the show.”

Talking about the show’s host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Arjit Tanjea said, “I don’t think anybody can host this show better than him. He has shot the best of the stunts in films and does a lot of stunts himself as well. He is a very cool host and is strict when he has to be. He explains everything really well.”

