Model-turned-actor Baseer Ali, known for winning Splitsvilla 10, Roadies Rising and Ace Of Space 2, is currently essaying the lead role of Shaurya Luthra in the family drama, ‘Kundali Bhagya’. However, says he’s looking forward to doing more reality shows.

Baseer said: “I feel my heart belongs to reality TV and I look forward to more such shows which I haven’t done before. There are many more such shows left yet to be explored. My journey with reality shows was amazing, I started my career with reality TV and now move forward to acting which I feel great about.

Baseer Ali continued, “I moved to Mumbai it’s been one year and still there is a lot for me to explore and I’m excited about it. As an actor I’m standing on the door as I started acting it’s been just 4-5 months. There is an entire ocean for me to discover, to learn. I’m someone who enjoys learning be it from people around or experience with time.”

Baseer Ali added that TV is about “standard acting.”

“With a new track, you need to perform being in that standard. That’s what I got to learn in the past few months of my acting debut. I also want to explore the web and films. But definitely next I would do the web and learn more about acting before getting into films,” the Kundali Bhagya actor added.

