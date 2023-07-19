The world of Indian TV entertainment is now buzzing with the news that popular TV actress Anjum Fakih is all set to make her return to the beloved drama series, ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

Fans of the show have eagerly waited for this moment, as it not only promises to inject fresh energy into the show’s narrative but also add greater thrills and suspense.

Speaking of her comeback, Anjum Fakih said, “Getting back in the skin of Srishti again is like coming home for me. I am glad I got an opportunity to explore another phase of the show with my character with the people who I can call my family.”

“At the same time, my fans have loved me over the years as Srishti and my comeback is not just for me, it’s for them too. The show is very close to me and I am extremely happy to be back. I hope people would love me as they have always,” Anjum Fakih added.

Returning in ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as Srishti, viewers can anticipate a riveting storyline, enhanced chemistry with co-stars, and a renewed dynamic that will captivate audiences as well as spice things up.

Anjum Fakih is known for her great acting skills, charisma, and on-screen presence.

Winning the hearts of audiences with her previous performances, her role as Srishti has been greatly adored by audiences. Apart from her role in ‘Kundali Bhagya’, Anjum is also known for her role in various other popular TV serials such as the original ‘Kumkum Bhagya‘, ‘Naagin’, ‘Tere Sheher Mein’, ‘Time Machine’ and ‘Kashmakash: Kya Sahi Kya Galat’ among a bunch of other shows.

As such Anjum has had a varied career as she has stepped into many genres ranging from family dramas, social commentaries, romance, sci-fi, crime thrillers and more, garnering her much acclaim. But her list doesn’t stop here as the actress has also decided to make her mark into reality TV.

Currently, the actress is seen fighting her own fears in the recent season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ show.

