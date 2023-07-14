Salman Khan has never shied away from talking about his marriage plans and often claimed that he has passed his marital years, once he had joked about his own marriage with Kangana Ranaut and a pandit ji on his show Dus Ka Dum. Salman had even hilariously remarked that he might have been married and kept his wife secretive.

However, that video clip is going viral once again. However, his statement about not permitting his wife to work if she was from the industry after marriage has caught most of the attention. Scroll ahead to watch the video.

When Kangana Ranaut had made a guest appearance on Salman Khan’s reality show Dus Ka Dum, the actress showed interest in the actor’s marriage plans and had asked a pandit ji about the same. To that, Salman had said, “Madam meri shaadi mein bohot interested hai.” When the same was asked to pandit ji, he said that on stepping on his 49th year, Salman Khan would get married. Now, the video clip is going viral everywhere on Instagram.

When the pandit ji further claimed that “chitrakala (film industry) ki kanya nahi hogi”, Salman Khan’s response left everyone in a little shock. The Tiger 3 actor said, “Hogi bhi toh churwa denge, don’t worry.” Then, the pandit ji further shared that his wife would be from the North and immediately, Salman turned towards Kangana Ranaut and asked, “Arrey aap kahan se hai?” And as we all know, Kangana comes from Himachal Pradesh.

Check out the video clip here as shared on Instagram:

When Kangana expressed her shock after knowing all this, Salman Khan suddenly jokingly questioned pandit ji what’s a guarantee that he wasn’t married yet and didn’t keep her hidden from the world, leaving the audience in splits.

If ever Salman Khan will get married has become a national concern now. Even though we don’t know about that, we hope he continues to entertain his massive audience to the day he can.

