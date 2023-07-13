If you are not living under a pop culture rock, then you would surely know that social media has been missing Imran Khan terribly for a long time now. In fact, ‘Laut Aao Imran’ was quite trending a few days back as fans were missing the days when the actor would deliver cute performances in quintessential Bollywood rom-coms. While the star is still on a hiatus, we stumbled upon a video when a few A-list actresses did not understand his worth and refused to work with him.

While promoting his film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut, he talked about the time when Bollywood divas refused to work with him. The actress beside him had the most candid response as well. Scroll on to learn more.

Imran Khan has worked with many A-list actresses in the industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Ahuja. But there was a time when his films were failing to make an impact on the audience and the box office. In an interview clip shared by Reddit, he said, “Nikkhil (director Nikkhil Advani) had approached me very early for the film (Katti Batti), when I was promoting Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. I ended up signing the film after Gori had flopped. And suddenly, I was in the position where the last couple of films had failed, and we did not have a lead actress. So Nikkhil approached one actress who said, ‘I like the film very much, but I don’t want to work with Imran. You change the hero, I’ll do the film.’”

Nikkhil Advani refused and told the unnamed diva that he wanted to work with Imran Khan and would not change him. As per the actor, the director approached another big name, but she said something similar as well. He revealed that the actress said, “I love the script very much, but I’ll only do the film if you drop Imran and take my boyfriend.”

At this point, Kangana Ranaut chimed in and said, “These are the girls who, after watching the trailer, are the first ones to text him. Aren’t they dumb? Who would call them wise people?”

Well, Kangana Ranaut surely knows how to have her co-star’s back. Let us know what you think about this shocking revelation by Imran Khan.

