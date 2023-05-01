Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who celebrates her 35th birthday today, made her debut in 2008 with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. In 2013, Anushka also got to work with another Khan i.e. Imran Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola. Though the comedy-drama was released in 2013, a statement from Anushka during a media interaction in 2012 raised quite a few eyebrows and left everyone stunned. Read on to know more.

Speaking of Anushka Sharma’s controversial statement, as per a report in The Times Of India, the actress when asked about what she thought of her Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola co-star Imran Khan, Anushka said, “I thought he was a paedophile.” The actress then giggled after passing the statement making thus making things awkward at the public event. To this Imran Khan replied, “Yeah, I’ve heard such talks doing the rounds.” Anushka left people stunned at the event, a senior filmmaker later reacted to her statement saying, “Some things aren’t done in civil society. Joking about paedophilia is one of them.”

Imran Khan in 2013 had spoken about how was it working with Anushka Sharma in Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola saying, “I like everything about her. I find her an uncomplicated actor.”

Imran further added, “On the first day we were to do an emotional scene together and were talking before the shot. At some point, she got a little teary eyed. And then I saw the final performance. It was raw and impressive. I realised she had started crying for the scene. I even told Avantika that Anushka is a talented actress.”

Circling back to Anushka, the actress is currently gearing up for her movie Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

