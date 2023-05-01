Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, and she enjoys a huge fanbase. The actress is known for her mature and thoughtful answers, and when it comes to speaking about equality and feminism, she does it like a boss. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Kat and Aamir Khan appeared for an interview together, and the Ghajini actor kept asking her to fix her hair, and her response left everyone in splits. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Katrina and Aamir worked together in Dhoom 3 and all loved their chemistry. The duo share a warm equation with each other as Aamir is also a good friend of Salman Khan. Once both the actors sat down for a candid conversation and during that, Kat asked Aamir to stop being patriarchal.

In a viral video shared by the Instagram page Megastarkay, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan can be seen indulging in a funny conversation as they sat down together for an interview. As Kat tries to fix her mic, Aamir kept asking her to fix her hair. The actor can be heard saying, “ Mic us taraf daal do na, problem solve ho jayegi.” To which the actress says, “It’s okay, I will be careful.” Then then the Dhoom 3 actor again says, “Arey kya careful hatao na.” And Katrina ended up saying, “ Don’t be patriarchal.”

The old video has now gone viral on the internet, and netizens just can’t stop reacting to Katrina Kaif’s sharp statement, and many called her out for using that term for absolutely no reason.

One of the users wrote, “Giving advice these days is considered patriarchal.”

“She doesn’t even know what patriarchal means. This was an embarrassing attempt at a clap back.”

“Talking logic is patriarchal these days.”

However, many supported Katrina Kaif in the comment section and pointed out that Aamir should have kept his advice to himself.

One of the users wrote, “In a simple word, she said baap mat ban.”

“Aamir ko bolo apni beti ko bhi thodi advice de.”

“Male ego hurt successfully.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♥️KatrinaKaif Megastar 🌟⭐️💫 (@megastarkay)

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Let us know in the comment section below.

