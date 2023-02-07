Pathaan Box Office (Overseas): Shah Rukh Khan starrer is enjoying its 14th day run at the ticket windows and it would be safe to say, it’s going to be a fantastic one. It has surpassed several records starting from being the best Hindi opener to entering the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all-time. Now, adding to the streak, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has turned out to be the biggest affair in UK and New Zealand. Scroll below for more details.

So far, this Siddharth Anand directorial has added 832 crores gross at the worldwide box office (updated numbers till day 12). Out of this, 515 crores gross are from the Indian market and remaining 317 crores gross are from the overseas market. The leading countries that are majorly contributing to collection are UAE, North America, Australia along with UK and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as per the latest box office updates, Pathaan has turned out to be the biggest Indian blockbuster in the United Kingdom. Shah Rukh Khan starrer amassed total collections of £3.40M+ leaving behind biggies like Dhoom 3 (£2.71M) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (£2.66M). His own My Name Is Khan has now slipped to the 4th position with earnings of £2.62M, followed by Dangal (£2.56M) which is now 5th on the list.

Just not UK, Pathaan is also spreading its magic in New Zealand. With whopping sum of NZ$1.22M, it has pushed Padmaavat (NZ$872K) and Baahubali 2 (NZ$825K) to second and third spot respectively. The list is followed by Tiger Zinda Hai with collections of (NZ$824K) and Housefull 4 (NZ$667K), which conclude the top 5 Indian films in the country.

Let’s see how the future holds for this Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 14 Advance Booking: 1.62 Lakh+ Tickets Already Sold & Yes, It’s Greater Than Yesterday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News