Pathaan isn’t slowing down anytime at the box office as its record-breaking spree still continues at full speed. In the latest development on a worldwide front, the Shah Rukh Khan led actioner has gone past the global collection of Aamir Khan’s PK and Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all-time. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 25th January, the Siddharth Anand directorial also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. After historic collections during the extended first week, we witnessed a huge boost in the film’s collections during the second weekend. It has now taken the biggie to climb up the global charts!

Now, as per the early trends, Pathaan is aiming to earn around at least 52-53 crores gross on the second Sunday i.e. yesterday. Taking that into consideration, we expect the film to settle at 832-833 crores gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days. That’s humongous and it goes past 2.0’s 800 crores gross and PK’s 831.50 crores gross (inclusive of all languages and China collection).

Pathaan is now the 7th highest-grossing Indian film globally and before wrapping up the lifetime run, it is expected to go past Secret Superstar’s 902.92 crores gross and Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s 915 crores gross. Above them is RRR (1194 crores gross), KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores gross), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores gross) and Dangal (1970 crores gross).

Pathaan is expected to end up being in the 5th spot!

