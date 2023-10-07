Karan Patel has been the talk of the town recently after the actor confessed to his drinking addiction and rogue behavior on sets. Karan is currently promoting his next film, Darran Chhoo, produced by his wife, Ankita Bhargava. In one of the interviews, he got candid and revealed how he sat out of work due to his irresponsible behavior on sets. Karan has made many headlines in the past due to his uncalled-for and inappropriate habits.

One such time, he reportedly gate-crashed his ex-girlfriend Kamya Punjabi’s party and begged her forgiveness. Kamya and Karan dated for quite some time. The two actors met on the sets of Celebrity Cricket League, where Kamya owned a team.

Karan Patel was a part of Kamya Punjabi’s team, and the two started dating until one day, Kamya found that through a common friend that Karan was cheating on her with Kamya’s friend Pratyusha Banerjee. Both broke off all ties with the Kasturi actor.

However, in 2015, after Karan switched his Celebrity Cricket League team to some other team, taking an exit from Kamya’s team, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor decided to grace the party that Kamya hosted for her team Jaipur Raj Joshilay, where Karan belonged initially.

As reported by IB Times, Karan Patel landed up drunk and intoxicated, to everyone’s surprise, and asked Kamya Punjabi to forgive him. However, did Kamya accept the apology? It was not a mysterious question since the actress later addressed her professional relationship with the YHM’s Raman Bhalla at a press conference.

Talking about Karan, Kamya was quoted as saying, “Change is the biggest tragedy of life, and I have accepted that. Karan may not be a part of my team now, but the resolve to play the best cricket and win is still there. And why he is not a part of my team is public knowledge now. The whole world knows why he has moved on to another team.”

Karan Patel never addressed his fallout with Kamya Punjabi in the media, but the actor opened up about this part of his life when he sat down for a conversation with Rajeev Khandelwal for a chat on his show Juzzbaat.

Talking about Kamya Punjabi, Karan Patel said that he never clarified any allegations against him since his family knew about his truth, and that is what mattered to him. He further maintained that he has high regard for Kamya, a hard-working and self-made woman in this industry, and does not want to discredit her by talking ill about her.

On the work front, Karan Patel replaced Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2020. He participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, which featured contestants from the previous seasons.

