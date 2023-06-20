Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Cezanne Khan had rubbished the rumours of getting married to Aisha Pirani in 2021. While she claims that they are still married according to the Muslim law, he claims she’s just an ‘obsessive fan.’ Scroll below for details as the alleged wife has now filed an FIR and accused him of domestic violence.

Cezanne began his Television journey in 1997. After doing a few small roles, he bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He played the role of Anurag Basu and earned immense fame for his portrayal. He took a break from showbiz in 2009 and made his comeback with Shakti – Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2021. He was last seen in Appnapan on Sony.

Last that we know, Cezanne Khan was planning to get married to his girlfriend Afsheen. But now, Aisha Pirani has made some shocking claims against the actor as she reveals filing an FIR against him on 7th June. In a conversation with Times of India, the alleged wife claimed that the actor and his girlfriend would send her “dirty voice notes, tortured” her.

Asked about domestic violence, Aisha Pirani responded, “Yes, my kids are my witness. He would lock me inside my room and in my house and he would flirt with other girls on Skype. He is a Casanova I believe. He used to tell me, ‘I am married to you, I haven’t given you my life’. This used to be his dialogue. He would always be very abusive. If I would forget to get fruits, he likes to eat fruits at night, he would use such crass words, I can’t even say.”

According to Aisha, Cezanne Khan is already married to his girlfriend. “No not this time. But last year, I tried to talk to him. I visited his Yari road residence with one of my niece. He saw me and ran away. I tried to speak to him but he wouldn’t. As a Muslim, I am still in a nikaah with him and I want to move on. And what I am hearing, I think he is married again to this woman named Afsheen. They have been together for around 4 years. Don’t know how true it is. When I went to meet him. I saw her also and they both fled,” she added.

Cezanne Khan is yet to respond to the allegations.

