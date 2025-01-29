There is never a dull moment with Rakhi Sawant. The actress sent her fans into a frenzy after she announced her upcoming marriage to Pakistani actor and police officer Dodi Khan. On Monday (January 27), Dodi also shared a video wherein he can be seen asking whether he should bring the Baarat to India or Dubai. Rakhi also revealed in a recent interview with Showshaa that Dodi proposed to her, and she agreed to his marriage proposal. Here is all you need to know about the man who seems to have captured Rakhi’s heart this time.

Who Is Dodi Khan?

Dodi Khan is a Pakistani actor and police officer. His Instagram bio also mentions that he is a fitness enthusiast. His birthday is mentioned to be on August 5. He hails from a business family.

Dodi has been part of Pakistani films like Chaudhry, Durj and Ghabrana Nahi Hain. He furthermore considers veteran Pakistani actor Nabeel Zafar as his mentor. In a throwback 2021 interview, he revealed his fondness for Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

In the interview, Dodi Khan said how he was inspired by Sanjay Dutt to keep hustling in life despite facing several obstacles. He said, “I am very much influenced by Sanjay Dutt. His life, his story, inspired me so much, gave me motivation to keep going, to fight through and not to let your shortcomings stop you. It is what keeps me going in life.”

On the other hand, he revealed that he was inspired by Salman Khan because of the latter’s humanitarian work. Khan went on to say, “I am also inspired by Salman Khan for his charity work. His charitable acts have touched many people’s lives, bringing joy and hope to many families. I hope that one day I will be able to give back twice as much happiness to the world as I have received.”

He furthermore expressed his wish to work in a Bollywood movie. The actor is reportedly living in Amsterdam. According to a news report in Live Mint, Rakhi Sawant and Dodi Khan will tie the knot in traditional Islamic rituals in Pakistan. They will reportedly have a reception in India followed by the same. They plan to have their honeymoon in the Netherlands or Switzerland after which they will settle in Dubai. Rakhi was earlier married to Ritesh Raj Singh and Adil Khan Durrani.

