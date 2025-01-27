Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita Ji in the cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has become a household name due to her performance on the show. Apart from her acting chops, it is also her glamorous looks and charming screen presence that has captivated the hearts of the audience time and again. Did you know that in a throwback interview, the actress revealed some of her male friends had a huge crush on her? Not only this, but she also specified that these friends were married.

Munmun Dutta Reveals Her Male Married Friends Had A Crush On Her

In a throwback interview with The Times Of India, Munmun Dutta revealed how some of her married male friends had a crush on her. However, she clarified that their compliments used to be harmless. She said, “Which woman doesn’t get such attention? Of course, I do get compliments from my friends and some of them are also married. But they are harmless and nice compliments. They will openly say, ‘I have a crush on you.’ And I say, ‘Ok, fine.”

Munmun Dutta On Her Relationship Status

For the unversed, Munmun Dutta was romantically linked to her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat in September 2021. This led to her being brutally trolled and allegedly character-assassinated by some nasty trolls. In the same interview, Dutta had spoken about her relationship status. She said, “I am single till I get married and I have so much to do before I get married. I want to travel the world, act in movies, and enjoy my life thoroughly before entering the bond of marriage which is full of responsibilities. I am very happy being answerable only to myself right now and I am enjoying every moment of it.”

The actress had stood against her trolls and slammed them for being insensitive and regressive. Raj Anadkat had also rubbished his dating rumors with Munmun Dutta. The actress continues to win hearts not only for her acting and physical attributes but also because of her bold personality.

